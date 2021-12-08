Logo
Thai joint business group sees GDP growth next year 3per cent-4.5per cent
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

08 Dec 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 02:51PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's leading joint-business group on Wednesday said it expects gross domestic product growth in 2022 to reach as high as 4.5per cent, in line with global recovery.

The group maintained its growth outlook for the year to between 0.5per cent to 1.5per cent, and expects exports to grow up to 15per cent before slowing down to 3per cent to 5per cent next year, the joint group of industry, banking and commerce said in a statement.

Thailand's government projects in 2022 to be between 3.5per cent to 4.5per cent.

The group said the Omicron COVID-19 variant could slow down recovery in the tourism sector, a big employer and source of revenue.

"There is still concern in the short term despite a recovery, it's slow ... we urge the government to implement more measures in time for New Year festivities so businesses can distribute products," said Chamber of Commerce chairman, Sanan Angubolkul.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

