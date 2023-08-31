Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai July factory output falls more than forecast as exports slump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai July factory output falls more than forecast as exports slump

Thai July factory output falls more than forecast as exports slump

FILE PHOTO: A labourer works at a garment factory in Bangkok, Thailand, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 12:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's factory output shrank slightly more than expected in July as sluggish global demand pinched exports, a ministry official said on Thursday.

The manufacturing production index (MPI) fell for a 10th straight month in July, down 4.43 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a drop of 4.0 per cent for July.

Output has been impacted by a global economic slowdown, although domestic consumption has increased due to strong tourism, the industry ministry said.

"Domestic factors have largely signalled a slowdown," Warawan Chitaroon, head of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a press briefing.

"We expect that in the last quarter of this year, after October, there should be signs of improving in the short term. But in the big picture, it is still in a downtrend."

In the January-July period, factory output contracted 4.54 per cent year-on-year. Industrial goods account for about 80 per cent of total exports, which have declined for 10 consecutive months.

The ministry on Thursday cut its 2023 MPI forecast to a fall of 2.8 per cent to 3.8 per cent, from a previous forecast of zero to 1 per cent growth.

Thailand's customs-based exports contracted 6.2 per cent in July from a year earlier, compared with analysts expectation of a dip of 0.75 per cent. Exports had slumped 10.8 per cent from June, a 10th month of falls.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.