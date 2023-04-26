Thai March exports fall 4.2% y/y but not as weak as forecast

BANGKOK : Thailand's customs-based exports contracted for a sixth straight month in March, falling 4.2 per cent from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as global demand slows.

The decline was less severe, however, than the forecast for a year-on-year drop of 14.0 per cent for March in a Reuters poll, and followed February's 4.7 per cent decline.

Exports of agricultural and industrial products improved in March, the ministry said in a statement.

In March, imports dropped 7.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast fall of 4.7 per cent, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.72 billion for the month.

Last month, the ministry maintained its target of 1 per cent-2 per cent export growth for this year.