Thai March exports jump 19.5% y/y, beat forecast

BANGKOK : Thailand's exports rose a much faster than expected 19.5 per cent in March from a year earlier, boosted by surging shipments of gold and electronics, customs department data showed.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 2.4 per cent in March in a Reuters poll and February's 16.2 per cent increase. Imports rose 18 per cent year-on-year in March, also beating a forecast 8.9 per cent increase in the poll.

The value of exports, a key driver of Thai growth, was a record $28.86 billion in March, while imports were also at an all-time high of $27.40 billion in March, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.46 billion in the month, according to the customs department.

In March, exports of gold were 11 times higher than a year earlier while shipments of hard disk drives rose 68 per cent year-on-year and passenger cars increased 14 per cent.

March's imports were led by crude, electronics, and natural gas.

The commerce ministry is planning to hold a briefing on the March trade data early next week.

Earlier this month, the national shippers' group said the growth of exports could slow to 2-4 per cent in the second quarter due to uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.