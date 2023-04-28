Logo
Thai March factory output falls 4.56% y/y, worse than forecast
Thai March factory output falls 4.56% y/y, worse than forecast

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at a garment factory in Bangkok, Thailand, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

28 Apr 2023 12:18PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 12:27PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in March contracted 4.56 per cent from a year earlier, as a global economic slowdown hurt exports, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 3.65 per cent, and came after February's revised 2.38 per cent year-on-year decline.

Output in the first quarter dropped 3.94 per cent from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

While exports are weak, a pickup in domestic demand on the back of a rebound in tourism and increased investment is supporting related manufacturing production, the ministry said.

Spending ahead of a May 14 election will also help the manufacturing sector, it said.

Industrial goods account for about 80 per cent of total customs-based exports, which declined by a less than expected 4.2 per cent in March from a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

