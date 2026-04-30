Thai March factory output rises 0.75% y/y, above forecast

BANGKOK, April 30 : Thailand's manufacturing production index rose 0.75 per cent in March from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Thursday, stronger than analysts' forecasts.

The March reading compared with a year-on-year drop of 1.0 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 0.09 per cent rise in the previous month.

• March's output was helped by growth in the petroleum and automotive industries, while exports remained strong, the ministry said.

• Government formation was smooth and politically stable, supporting continuity in government policies and projects, it said.

• Prolonged geopolitical tensions and trade protectionist measures weighed on global trade conditions and trading partners’ confidence, the ministry said.

• Rising energy and freight costs, linked to the situation in the Middle East, pushed up production costs, it said.

• Increased competition from imported goods intensified pressure on domestic producers, it said.

• The central bank held rates steady on Wednesday, forecasting slower growth and higher inflation.