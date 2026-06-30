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Thai May factory output falls 0.8% y/y, weaker than forecast
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Thai May factory output falls 0.8% y/y, weaker than forecast

Thai May factory output falls 0.8% y/y, weaker than forecast

People work on rigid barrier food-grade packaging amid rising plastic prices linked to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, at EKA Global, a multi-layer rigid barrier packaging company, in Chachoengsao, Thailand, April 3, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

30 Jun 2026 12:09PM (Updated: 30 Jun 2026 12:20PM)
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BANGKOK, June 30 : Thailand's manufacturing production index dropped 0.8 per cent in May from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Tuesday, weaker than analyst forecasts.

The May reading compared with a year-on-year decrease of 0.34 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised fall of 0.94 per cent in the previous month.

• Factory output was weighed down by declining automotive production and elevated inflation, the ministry said in a statement.

• Car production dropped 17.94 per cent in May from a year earlier, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

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• Continuing geopolitical conflict affected energy costs, transport, and the procurement of some imported raw materials, pushing up manufacturing and logistics costs, the ministry said.

• Output was supported by government stimulus measures and stronger exports, it said.

• The ministry has forecast that factory output will rise 1.0 per cent to 2.0 per cent this year.

• Last week, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged and raised its 2026 economic growth outlook to 2.3 per cent, with exports seen up 14 per cent.

Source: Reuters
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