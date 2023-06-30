Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai May factory output falls 3.14% y/y, less than forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai May factory output falls 3.14% y/y, less than forecast

Thai May factory output falls 3.14% y/y, less than forecast

A man works in the automobile production line of the new Honda plant in Prachinburi, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

30 Jun 2023 12:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped by a less than expected 3.14 per cent from a year earlier as exports remained sluggish, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 4.5 per cent in May. Output contracted a revised 8.71 per cent year-on-year in April.

In the January-May period, the MPI declined 4.49 per cent from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, it forecast factory output would show zero to 1 per cent growth this year.

While exports remain soft, domestic demand has increased, driven by strength in the crucial tourism sector and higher investment, it said.

Industrial goods account for about 80 per cent of total customs-based exports, which dropped by a less than expected 4.6 per cent in May from a year ago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.