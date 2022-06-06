Logo
Thai May inflation near 14-year high, but policy rate seen on hold
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo/File Photo

06 Jun 2022 12:31PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 03:17PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's headline inflation rose at a much faster pace than expected in May, hitting a high of nearly 14 years on soaring energy prices and the end of some government support measures, a trend the commerce ministry said would likely continue.

The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 7.1 per cent from a year earlier, the ministry said on Monday, beating a forecast rise of 5.78 per cent in a Reuters poll, and against April's 4.65 per cent increase.

The ministry expects average headline inflation of less than 6 per cent this year, above the central bank's target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Prices are expected to continue rising in the third quarter before slowing in the final quarter, due partly to last year's high base, ministry official Ronnarong Phoolpipat told a news conference. In 2008, inflation was 5.5 per cent.

Thailand was aiming to keep inflation below 5 per cent this year, according to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Government price controls on goods and subsidies have helped slow its rise.

However, the central bank is expected to keep its policy rate at a record low of 0.5 per cent at its next meeting on Wednesday and probably for the rest of 2022, although there are calls for an earlier hike, a Reuters poll showed.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith on Monday said the key rate should not be high while the country's economy is in recovery.

The core CPI index, which strips out volatile energy and fresh food prices, was up 2.28 per cent in May from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 2.2 per cent.

In the January-May period, the headline inflation rate was 5.19 per cent, with the core rate at 1.72 per cent.

Source: Reuters

