Business

Thai New Year spending seen at 3-year high as economy rebounds -survey
FILE PHOTO: A vendor sits at her shop at a market in Bangkok's Chinatown, in Thailand, December 19, 2016. Picture taken December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

22 Dec 2022 02:22PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 02:22PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's consumer spending during the New Year could reach a three-year high of 103 billion baht ($2.97 billion) as the economy continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the commerce university said on Thursday.

That would be a record 20 per cent jump from about 86 billion baht spending during the previous New Year period, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told a briefing on a consumer survey.

"It'll be an active New Year," he said, adding the economy would return to normal in 2023.

The central bank has forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would expand 3.2 per cent this year and 3.7 per cent in 2023, driven by increased tourism and private consumption.

A revival of the vital tourism sector has bolstered consumer confidence that reached a 20-month high in November, when industrial sentiment also hit a 41-month high.

($1 = 34.68 baht)

Source: Reuters

