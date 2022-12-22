Thai New Year spending seen at 3-year high as economy rebounds -survey

BANGKOK : Thailand's consumer spending during the New Year could reach a three-year high of 103 billion baht ($2.97 billion) as the economy continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the commerce university said on Thursday.

That would be a record 20 per cent jump from about 86 billion baht spending during the previous New Year period, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told a briefing on a consumer survey.

"It'll be an active New Year," he said, adding the economy would return to normal in 2023.

The central bank has forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would expand 3.2 per cent this year and 3.7 per cent in 2023, driven by increased tourism and private consumption.

A revival of the vital tourism sector has bolstered consumer confidence that reached a 20-month high in November, when industrial sentiment also hit a 41-month high.

($1 = 34.68 baht)