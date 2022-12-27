Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai Nov exports drop 6.0% y/y, slightly worse than forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai Nov exports drop 6.0% y/y, slightly worse than forecast

Thai Nov exports drop 6.0% y/y, slightly worse than forecast

FILE PHOTO: A container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Bangkok March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

27 Dec 2022 03:08PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 03:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's exports dropped for a second straight month in November and by more than expected, due to a global slowdown and China's lockdown measures, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, declined 6.0 per cent in November from a year earlier, compared with a forecast fall of 5.2 per cent year on year in a Reuters poll. That came after October's 4.4 per cent drop.

Exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products dropped by 2 per cent in November from a year earlier, while shipments of industrial products declined 5.1 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

Among major markets in November, shipments to the United States rose 1.2 per cent from a year earlier while those to Southeast Asia dropped 9.5 per cent. Exports to China declined 9.9 per cent from a year earlier.

In the first 11 months of 2022, exports increased 7.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier, compared with the ministry's target of a 4 per cent export rise for the full year.

In November, imports were up 5.6 per cent in November from a year earlier, compared with a forecast 0.8 per cent dip. Many imports will be used for producing goods to be shipped out again.

Thailand recorded a trade deficit of $1.34 billion in November, versus a forecast deficit of $200 million.

Earlier on Tuesday, industry ministry data showed factory output in November dropped 5.6 per cent from year earlier, the biggest contraction in more than two years as global demand slowed, and the ministry expected a further fall in production in December.

Industrial products account about 80 per cent of total exports.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.