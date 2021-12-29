Thai Nov factory output rises 4.84per cent y/y, better than forecast

BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in November increased 4.84per cent from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday, following an easing of coronavirus restrictions and a rise in exports.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 3.2per cent rise in output in a Reuters poll and October's revised 3per cent increase.

The ministry forecast the MPI index would increase 5.2per cent in 2021 and rise 4per cent-5per cent in 2022 after contracting 9.3per cent last year.

