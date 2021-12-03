Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai Nov headline CPI jumps 2.71per cent y/y, tops forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai Nov headline CPI jumps 2.71per cent y/y, tops forecast

Thai Nov headline CPI jumps 2.71per cent y/y, tops forecast

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past closed shops at the Thanon Mitr Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

03 Dec 2021 12:24PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 12:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a more-than- expected 2.71per cent in November from a year earlier, driven by higher oil and vegetable prices, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.5per cent in a Reuters poll and followed October's 2.38per cent increase.

The core CPI index was up 0.29per cent from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.30per cent rise.

For 2021, the ministry is maintaining its forecast for headline inflation of 0.8per cent to 1.2per cent.

The headline CPI in 2022 is projected to rise by 0.7per cent to 2.4per cent.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us