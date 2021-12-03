Thai Nov headline CPI jumps 2.71per cent y/y, tops forecast

BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a more-than- expected 2.71per cent in November from a year earlier, driven by higher oil and vegetable prices, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.5per cent in a Reuters poll and followed October's 2.38per cent increase.

The core CPI index was up 0.29per cent from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.30per cent rise.

For 2021, the ministry is maintaining its forecast for headline inflation of 0.8per cent to 1.2per cent.

The headline CPI in 2022 is projected to rise by 0.7per cent to 2.4per cent.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)