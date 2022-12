BANGKOK: Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in November dropped 5.6 per cent from a year earlier, the weakest pace in 27 months, due to slowing global demand and refinery maintenance shutdowns, the industry ministry said on Tuesday (Dec 27).

The figure compares with a forecast fall of 3.7 per cent in factory output for November in a Reuters poll, and after October's revised 3.95 per cent fall year on year.