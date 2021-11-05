Thai Oct CPI rises most in 5 months on oil prices

BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in October jumped more than expected and at the fastest pace in five months, driven by higher oil and vegetable prices, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The CPI climbed 2.38per cent in October from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for a rise of 1.91per cent in a Reuters poll and against September's 1.68per cent increase.

The CPI is likely to increase later this year, though not sharply, due in part to government measures to support oil prices, senior ministry official Ronnarong Phoolpipat told a news conference.

It is projected to rise by 2.43per cent in the fourth quarter year-on-year, he said.

For 2021, the ministry is maintaining its forecast for headline inflation of 0.8per cent to 1.2per cent, he added.

In October, the core CPI index was up 0.21per cent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for a 0.30per cent rise.

In the January-October period, the headline CPI rose 0.99per cent from a year earlier, with the core rate up 0.23per cent.

