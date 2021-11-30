Logo
Thai Oct factory output rises 2.91per cent y/y, better than forecast
A man works in a weaving factory, as Bangkok city administration and temples drive efforts to encourage the public to donate plastic bottles, which will be collected and upcycled into reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to reduce plastic waste as Thailand battles coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

30 Nov 2021 12:19PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 12:18PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in October rose 2.91per cent from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Tuesday, following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 1.6per cent rise in output in a Reuters poll and September's revised 0.3per cent increase. The ministry forecast the MPI index would increase 5.2per cent in 2021 and rise 4per cent-5per cent in 2022 after contracting 9.3per cent last year.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

