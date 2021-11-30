Thai Oct factory output rises 2.91per cent y/y, better than forecast

BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in October rose 2.91per cent from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Tuesday, following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 1.6per cent rise in output in a Reuters poll and September's revised 0.3per cent increase. The ministry forecast the MPI index would increase 5.2per cent in 2021 and rise 4per cent-5per cent in 2022 after contracting 9.3per cent last year.

