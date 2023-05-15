Thailand Q1 GDP growth beats forecast

BANGKOK: Thailand's economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter, official data showed on Monday (May 15), helped by a rebound in private consumption and tourism which will help counter a slowdown in exports.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 2.7 per cent in the January to March period from a year earlier, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) showed.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 2.3 per cent year-on-year in the January to March period after increasing 1.4 per cent in the previous three months.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9 per cent in the March quarter, versus a forecast rise of 1.7 per cent.

Fourth quarter GDP in 2022 was revised to a 1.1 per cent contraction, from an earlier 1.5 per cent fall.

The tourism-reliant economy's recovery has lagged behind its regional peers due to the pandemic but turned a corner as Chinese tourists returned in recent months boosting employment and domestic demand.

The revival of the vital tourism sector will help to offset the impact from declining exports.

The NESDC kept its 2023 GDP growth forecast at 2.7 per cent to 3.7 per cent. The economy grew by 2.6 per cent in 2022.