Thai Q2 GDP grows 2.8% y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK :Thailand's economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter on robust export growth ahead of U.S. tariffs taking full effect, the state planning agency said on Monday as it slightly strengthened its full-year outlook.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 2.8 per cent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said in a statement.

That was above a forecast of 2.5 per cent growth in a Reuters poll, but below the first quarter's annual rate of 3.2 per cent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 per cent in the April-June quarter, compared with the poll forecast of 0.3 per cent growth, and close to the 0.7 per cent pace in the prior quarter.

The NESDC narrowed its 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent from an earlier projection of 1.3 per cent to 2.3 per cent seen earlier. Last year's growth of 2.5 per cent was slower than regional peers.

The agency cut its forecast of foreign tourist arrivals to 33 million this year down from an earlier estimate of 37 million.

($1 = 32.4200 baht)