BANGKOK : Thailand's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter fell to 1.64per cent from 2.25per cent in the previous quarter, the state planning agency said on Monday, following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The jobless rate was the lowest since the pandemic and there were about 630,000 workers without jobs in the December quarter, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)