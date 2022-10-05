Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai rice exports could reach 8 million tonnes this year despite floods - assoc
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai rice exports could reach 8 million tonnes this year despite floods - assoc

Thai rice exports could reach 8 million tonnes this year despite floods - assoc

FILE PHOTO: A rice mill worker holds up rice fallen onto the ground in Udon Thani, Thailand, September 16, 2015. The rural heartland of Thailand's deposed leader Yingluck Shinawatra and her exiled billionaire brother Thaksin is hurting as a result of the military government's economic policies, stirring discontent and the threat of protests. The removal of generous agricultural subsidies has left rice farmers in northeast Thailand struggling with mounting debts, and they will get little relief when they sell their crop in coming months with rice prices near an 8-year low. Picture taken September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

05 Oct 2022 12:37PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 12:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Thailand's rice exports could reach 8 million tonnes this year as flooding caused by Typhoon Noru has had little impact and a weak baht has helped overseas sales, the president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association said on Wednesday.

The world's third largest rice exporter shipped 6.11 million tonnes of the grain last year.

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association told Reuters that floods resulting from the typhoon in late September and early October had caused some damage to crops, but had not impacted exports.

"We can still reach 7.5 million tonnes (of exports) this year and can reach 8 million as well due to the weak baht and India's export tax," Chookiat said.

In September, India, the world's largest exporter, banned overseas sales of broken rice and levied a 20 per cent duty on exports on various rice grades.

Unless there is a dramatic change in the situation, he expected exports of 8 million tonnes in 2023 too.

The association in September raised its export target to 7.5 million tonnes from 7 million tonnes due to higher output and weak baht.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.