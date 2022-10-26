Logo
Business

Thai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beat forecast
Thai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beat forecast

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Port of Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. Picture taken March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

26 Oct 2022 03:15PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 03:15PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's exports rose more than expected in September, helped by increased shipments of food and industrial goods, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose 7.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 4.20 per cent year-on-year in a Reuters poll, and against August's 7.5 per cent increase.

In the first nine months of 2022, exports rose 10.6 per cent from the same period a year ago, Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

The ministry expects exports to expand well and achieve its target as a shortage of supply has begun to unravel while a weak baht was also supportive, it said in a statement.

September imports increased 15.6 per cent from a year earlier, less than a forecast 20.0 per cent increase.

Thailand posted a trade deficit of $853 million in September, compared with a forecast deficit of $2.9 billion.

Source: Reuters

