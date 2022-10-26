Thai Sept exports top forecast but Chinese shipments fall

BANGKOK : Thailand's exports rose more than expected in September, helped by increased global activity, an improved supply of components and a weak baht currency, but exports to China continued to fall, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose 7.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 4.20 per cent year-on-year in a Reuters poll, and against August's 7.5 per cent increase.

In the first nine months of 2022, exports rose 10.6 per cent from the same period a year ago, the ministry said in a statement.

Full-year export growth should reach 8 per cent this year, double the ministry's target, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

"Export growth should still be good in October-December, remaining a key driver of the economy," he said.

The baht, which is hovering around a 16-year low against the dollar, should help rice exports exceed the ministry's target of 7 million tonnes this year, he added.

In September, exports of farm and agro-industrial products rose 1.8 per cent year on year, while key industrial goods increased 9.4 per cent, the ministry said.

Among key markets, shipments to the United States jumped 26.2 per cent from a year earlier and those to Southeast Asia rose 16.1 per cent Shipments to China slipped 13.2 per cent year on year.

Imports rose 15.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, less than a forecast 20.0 per cent jump. Thailand posted a trade deficit of $853 million in September, versus a forecast deficit of $2.9 billion.