BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in September had a smaller than expected drop of 1.28per cent from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday, following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 3.0per cent fall in output in a Reuters poll and August's revised 4.71per cent decline.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)