Thai tax on stock trades would hit trading volume - bourse head

BANGKOK : Thailand's stock trading volume will be impacted if the government introduces a transaction tax on securities trades on the stock exchange, the bourse president said on Friday.

Pakorn Peetathawatchai was speaking at a news conference after media reports that from 2022, the government was planning to impose a 0.1per cent tax on equities sales by investors with a volume of more than one million baht per month, to increase tax revenue. The plan was reported by Reuters last year.

