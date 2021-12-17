Logo
Thai tax on stock trades would hit trading volume - bourse head
FILE PHOTO: A Thai investor walks past an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom (THAILAND - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo

17 Dec 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 02:51PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's stock trading volume will be impacted if the government introduces a transaction tax on securities trades on the stock exchange, the bourse president said on Friday.

Pakorn Peetathawatchai was speaking at a news conference after media reports that from 2022, the government was planning to impose a 0.1per cent tax on equities sales by investors with a volume of more than one million baht per month, to increase tax revenue. The plan was reported by Reuters last year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

