Business

Thai telco regulator's decision on $8.6 billion True-DTAC merger due next week
Business

Thai telco regulator's decision on $8.6 billion True-DTAC merger due next week

Thai telco regulator's decision on $8.6 billion True-DTAC merger due next week

FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks on a mobile phone as she stands next to the logo of True Corp in Bangkok, Thailand, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

12 Oct 2022 04:17PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 04:17PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's telecommunications regulator on Wednesday said it expects to make a decision on the merger of the country's second- and third-largest mobile networks on Oct. 20, nearly a year after the deal was first announced.

If the deal between True Corporation Pcl and Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) is approved, the new entity would be poised to challenge market leader, Advanced Info Service Pcl.

"The NBTC is waiting for a report from foreign and independent consultants on the economic impact of the deal," said National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission acting Secretary-General Trairat Wiriyasirikul.

DTAC is owned by Norway's Telenor ASA and True is backed by China Mobile and Thai agri-business conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group.

Source: Reuters

