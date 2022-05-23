Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand aiming to keep inflation under 5% this year, PM says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand aiming to keep inflation under 5% this year, PM says

23 May 2022 05:27PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 06:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand will try to keep inflation below 5 per cent this year, its prime minister said on Monday, amid surging fuel prices and a fragile economic recovery.

The inflation rate in Thailand was still among the lowest in the world and the government would manage the price of goods as much as possible, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news conference.

"Many people are worried about inflation. The government is also worried and has already helped with this," he said.

Consumer prices rose 4.65 per cent in April from a year earlier, down from a 5.73 per cent jump the previous month, the fastest pace in 13 years. Government measures including price controls, tax cuts, and subsidies have helped slow the rise.

Despite headline inflation breaching the central bank's target range of 1-3 per cent, it is not expected to raise interest rates soon due to the slow recovery. The central bank chief recently said the bank would ensure the recovery continues.

Last week, the state planning agency cut its 2022 economic growth outlook to 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent from 3.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent due to global uncertainty and inflation.

Last year's growth of 1.5 per cent was among the slowest rate in the region.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us