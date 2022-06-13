Logo
Thailand approves $1 billion Foxconn-PTT EV battery JV
FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
FILE PHOTO: The logo of PTT is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
13 Jun 2022 03:38PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 03:39PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's investment agency on Monday approved a joint venture worth 36.1 billion baht ($1.04 billion) between Taiwan's Foxconn and Thailand's PTT to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The Horizon Plus Co project one of several investment applications worth a total of 209.5 billion baht in manufacturing and infrastructure that were approved on Monday, the Board of Investment (BOI) said in a statement.

"The joint venture project will support investment in the EV industry and build up on the policy to become Southeast Asia's EV manufacturing hub," BOI chief Duangjai Asawachintachit said.

The approved projects also included a 162.3 billion baht investment by CP Group's Asia Era One Co in a high-speed rail project connecting the three airports located in Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The BOI also approved enhanced benefits for investments in EV battery production for both existing and new projects, including a 90 per cent reduction of import duty on raw and essential materials for five years in case the output is sold domestically.

($1 = 34.77 baht)

(Reporting Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

