Thailand approves $210 million Mazda-Ford AutoAlliance investment

BANGKOK, July 1 : Thailand's investment board approved a 7 billion baht ($210 million) investment from the Mazda-Ford AutoAlliance joint venture, it said on Wednesday.

Mazda's investment will improve its production line by using automation and robotics in key processes such as chassis welding, body assembly, painting and assembly to increase efficiency and accuracy, the board said in a statement.

"All of this is in preparation for the production of B-SUV with MHEV technology (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle)," the board said.

($1 = 33.30 baht)