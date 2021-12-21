Thailand approves more stimulus measures to boost economy

BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved another package of measures to boost consumption and support an economy still struggling with the collapse of its vital tourism sector.

The measures include a tax deduction of 30,000 baht (US$889) for shoppers, an extension of the existing co-payment scheme and a cut in property transfer fees, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a news conference after the meeting.

(US$1 = 33.73 baht)

