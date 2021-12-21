Logo
Thailand approves more stimulus measures to boost economy
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past closed shops at the Thanon Mitr Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

21 Dec 2021 04:49PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 04:44PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved another package of measures to boost consumption and support an economy still struggling with the collapse of its vital tourism sector.

The measures include a tax deduction of 30,000 baht (US$889) for shoppers, an extension of the existing co-payment scheme and a cut in property transfer fees, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a news conference after the meeting.

(US$1 = 33.73 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

