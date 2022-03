BANGKOK: Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday (Mar 22) approved subsidies for oil, gas, and electricity to counter the impact of high energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prime minister said.

The measures will be in place from May to July, Prayuth- Chan-o-cha told a news conference. Diesel prices will continue to be capped at 30 baht per litre until the end of April and be subsidised thereafter, he said.