Business

Thailand approves tax break to boost public consumption
Business

Thailand approves tax break to boost public consumption

Thailand approves tax break to boost public consumption

A Thailand Baht note is seen in this illustration photo taken on Jun 1, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas White)

20 Dec 2022 01:26PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 02:23PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday (Dec 20) approved a tax measure to help boost public consumption starting in January to support the economy as it recovers, according to a government spokesperson.

The government will offer a tax deduction of 40,000 baht (US$1,149) for shoppers on goods purchases from Jan 1, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith will hold a briefing on the approved measure later on Tuesday.

The tax break follows earlier stimulus measures aimed at supporting Southeast Asia's second-largest economy whose growth has lagged behind others in the region, with the crucial tourism sector only starting to rebound this year.

Last year's economic growth of 1.5 per cent was among the slowest in the region.

The central bank said on Monday the economy was expected to fully recover in the second half of 2023. It has forecast the economy will expand 3.2 per cent this year, 3.7 per cent in 2023 and 3.9 per cent in 2024.

Source: Reuters/zl

