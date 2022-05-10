Logo
Thailand approves tax break for real estate trusts
Thailand approves tax break for real estate trusts

A suburban train passes a building construction site in central Bangkok on Dec 4, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Romeo Gacad)

10 May 2022 05:12PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 05:38PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday (May 10) approved a tax break for real estate investment trusts to boost liquidity for operators hit by the pandemic, a senior official said.

Real estate investment trusts or REITs buybacks will be exempt from tax and are expected to generate re-investment of about 30 billion baht (US$868.06 million) in the industry, said a government spokeswoman, Traisulee Traisoranakul.

The government will lose about 10.4 billion baht in tax revenue and fees, she said.

The property sector, which contributed about 6 per cent of GDP in 2019, slowed due to the pandemic and began recovering this year.

So far, eight REITs have expressed interest in the new tax breaks including trusts in hotels and amusement parks, said Traisulee.

Source: Reuters/ng

