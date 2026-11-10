Thailand approves tax increase on e-commerce imports, finance minister says

BANGKOK, Nov 10 : Thailand's cabinet approved a tax increase of no more than 30 per cent for goods imported through e-commerce platforms, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters
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BANGKOK, Nov 10 : Thailand's cabinet approved a tax increase of no more than 30 per cent for goods imported through e-commerce platforms, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
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