Logo
Logo

Business

Thailand approves tax increase on e-commerce imports, finance minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thailand approves tax increase on e-commerce imports, finance minister says

Thailand approves tax increase on e-commerce imports, finance minister says

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship is loaded with containers while docked at the port of Bangkok, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

10 Nov 2026 03:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK, Nov 10 : Thailand's cabinet approved a tax increase of no more than 30 per cent for goods imported through e-commerce platforms, the finance minister said on Tuesday. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement