Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand approves US$ 807 million relief measures, extends travel scheme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand approves US$ 807 million relief measures, extends travel scheme

Thailand approves US$ 807 million relief measures, extends travel scheme

FILE PHOTO: Tuk-tuks used to transport tourists around the city are seen idle due to travel bans and border closures from the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in a parking lot in downtown Bangkok, Thailand February 3, 2021. Picture taken February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

21 Sep 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 04:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet approved on Tuesday a further 27 billion baht (US$807.17 million) in relief measures and extended a scheme to boost domestic travel to the end of February, as the government deals with the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak to date.

The relief support, such as a subsidy on utilities, will be offered to welfare card holders, government spokespersons told a news conference.

(US$1 = 33.45 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us