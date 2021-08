BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Monday approved a further 44.3 billion baht (US$1.37 billion) in relief measures, a government spokesman said, as the Southeast Asian country struggles to tackle its worst COVID-19 outbreak.

The support will be for those affected by tough restrictions in 29 high-risk provinces, including Bangkok, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a briefing.

(US$1 = 32.44 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)