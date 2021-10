Thailand approves US$1.64 billion more support measures

BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a further 54.5 billion baht (US$1.64 billion) in relief measures as the Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest and most prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

The measures include 42 billion baht of cash transfers under an existing co-payment scheme, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a news conference.

(US$1 = 33.28 baht)

