Thailand approves US$521 million additional COVID-19 relief measures
Thailand approves US$521 million additional COVID-19 relief measures

FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port along Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

07 Sep 2021 06:14PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 06:09PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 17 billion baht (US$521 million) of financial support for people affected by restrictions aimed at containing the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak, a government spokesman said.

The restrictions https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/thailand-extends-stricter-covid-19-measures-until-end-august-2021-08-01 were imposed in July in 13 provinces including Bangkok before being extended into August and expanded to 29 provinces. Those curbs have been eased https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2Q006L from this month.

About 16.1 billion baht will be provided in a second month of support for employers and employees in the 13 provinces, while 862 million baht will be for those who missed earlier assistance, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a briefing.

The government has so far approved 34 billion baht for those affected by the restrictions, he said.

The cabinet also approved 20 billion baht of housing loans for lower income earners, which will be provided by the Government Housing Bank, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The loans offer an interest rate of 1.99per cent for the first four years for borrowers with a monthly income of up to 25,000 baht and for a home of up to 1.2 million baht, she said.

(US$1 = 32.60 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

