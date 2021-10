BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet on Monday approved 22 billion baht (US$660 million) of income support measures for farmers, government officials said on Monday.

The government will pay farmers the difference in case crop prices are lower than the reference prices, they said.

(US$1 = 33.31 baht)

