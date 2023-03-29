Thailand beats Q1 tourism target with 6.15 million arrivals

BANGKOK : Thailand beat its target for tourist arrivals in the first quarter, recording 6.15 million visitors in the January to March 27 period, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Wednesday.

The government had set a target of 6 million arrivals in the three months ending in March this year.

The Tourism Council, an industry body, on Wednesday said at least 30 million tourists were expected to visit the country this year and spend 1.5 trillion baht ($43.74 billion).

The government estimates between 25 to 30 million arrivals for the full year.

The government urged hospitality businesses, especially hotels and restaurants, to charge fair prices after they were seen doubling at some outlets as more tourists arrived, Traisuree said.

($1 = 34.2900 baht)