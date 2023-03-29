Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand beats Q1 tourism target with 6.15 million arrivals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand beats Q1 tourism target with 6.15 million arrivals

Thailand beats Q1 tourism target with 6.15 million arrivals

FILE PHOTO: Colorful umbrellas are seen in a restaurant as tourists enjoy a beach in the island of Phuket in Thailand January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

29 Mar 2023 12:35PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 12:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand beat its target for tourist arrivals in the first quarter, recording 6.15 million visitors in the January to March 27 period, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Wednesday.

The government had set a target of 6 million arrivals in the three months ending in March this year.

The Tourism Council, an industry body, on Wednesday said at least 30 million tourists were expected to visit the country this year and spend 1.5 trillion baht ($43.74 billion).

The government estimates between 25 to 30 million arrivals for the full year.

The government urged hospitality businesses, especially hotels and restaurants, to charge fair prices after they were seen doubling at some outlets as more tourists arrived, Traisuree said.

($1 = 34.2900 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.