Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand to cap diesel prices until end-Oct
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand to cap diesel prices until end-Oct

Thailand to cap diesel prices until end-Oct

FILE PHOTO: Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) officials remove a diesel electric generator at Nong Jok power plant in Bangkok, April 27, 2011, before preparing it to be shipped to Japan. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

04 Oct 2021 01:44PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 01:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand will cap diesel prices at 30 baht (US$0.89) per litre until the end of the month to help reduce living costs for consumers as global oil prices rise, its deputy prime minister said on Monday.

The support, starting Oct. 11, could be extended if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is also energy minister, told a news conference. (US$1 = 33.69 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us