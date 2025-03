BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand dropped 13.62 per cent in February from a year earlier to 115,487 units due to weaker domestic sales and exports, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

The fall followed January's 24.63 per cent year-on-year slump, and was the 19th straight month that production has contracted.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top automakers, including Toyota and Honda.