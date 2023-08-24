Logo
Business

Thailand car production, exports rise in July but local sales drop
24 Aug 2023 12:13PM
BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand rose 4.72 per cent in July from a year earlier to 149,709 units, mainly for exports as local sales declined, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

Domestic car sales in July fell 8.77 per cent from a year earlier to 58,419 units, after a 5.16 per cent decline in June, as banks tightened auto loans due to high household debt, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI's automotive industry division.

Car exports jumped 30.05 per cent in July from a year earlier, with 108,052 units shipped. That followed a 20.22 per cent rise in June.

Thailand's July production growth quickened from a 1.78 per cent rise in June. The country is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Last month, the FTI cut its 2023 forecast for domestic car sales to 850,000 units from 900,000 units.

Source: Reuters

