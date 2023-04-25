Thailand car production rises 4% y/y in March, exports also up

BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand rose 4.16 per cent in March from a year earlier to 179,848 units, as a shortage of microchips eased, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

Exports of cars increased 4.84 per cent in March from a year earlier, after February's 11.42 per cent rise, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a news conference.

However, domestic car sales dropped 8.37 per cent in March from a year earlier, after February's 3.94 per cent fall, due to tighter loans for trucks as interest rates rose, he said.

In February, car production rose 6.39 per cent year-on-year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.