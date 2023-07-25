Logo
Business

Thailand car production rises in June, local sales drop
Thailand car production rises in June, local sales drop

FILE PHOTO-Vehicles are seen stuck in traffic along a road in Bangkok, Thailand December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 12:34PM
BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand increased 1.78 per cent in June from a year earlier to 145,557 units, mainly for exports as local sales contracted, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

Car exports, a key Thai shipment, jumped 20.22 per cent year-on-year to 88,826 units in June after a 12.25 per cent rise in May, as shortage of microchips eased, said said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI's automotive industry division.

However, domestic car sales in June dropped 5.16 per cent from a year earlier to 64,440 units, after a 0.55 per cent rise in May, he told a virtual briefing.

Thailand's June production growth lagged behind a 16.48 per cent jump in May. The country is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Truck sales slumped about 33.8 per cent year-on-year in June as banks tightened auto loans due to high household debt levels, Surapong said.

The FTI now expects domestic car sales at 850,000 units this year, down from 900,000 units earlier projected, he said.

Source: Reuters

