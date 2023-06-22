Logo
Business

Thailand car production rises in May, local sales inch up
Thailand car production rises in May, local sales inch up

General view of the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/FILE PHOTO

22 Jun 2023 11:55AM
BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand rose 16.48 per cent in May from a year earlier to 150,532 units, as a shortage of microchips eased, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

Domestic car sales increased 0.55 per cent in May year-on-year to 65,088 cars, after April's 6.14 per cent drop, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division.

Trucks sales, however, contracted due to tighter auto loans, he added.

In April, car production dipped 0.13 per cent year-on-year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.

Source: Reuters

