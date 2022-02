BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet will discuss next week a package of measures to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices, the finance minister said on Friday.

The package will include measures from the energy and finance ministries, finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. He did not give further details.

