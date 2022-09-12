Logo
Thailand considering extension of diesel tax cut, electricity subsidy - minister
Business

A general view shows the Bangchak oil refinery in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

12 Sep 2022 01:04PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2022 01:58PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet will consider extending both an electricity subsidy and an excise tax cut for diesel, in a move to help alleviate impacts of high energy prices and living costs, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

The tax cut on diesel by 5 baht $0.1372) litre was last extended for two months to Sept. 20, to help stabilise energy prices that have pushed inflation to a 14-year high this year.

Supattanapong Punmeechaow did not say how long the tax cut would be extended for but said the government also needed to maintain fiscal discipline as it had already spent 200 billion baht ($5.49 billion) on managing energy prices. Cabinet will meet on Tuesday.

A subsidy on electricity bills will also be submitted to the cabinet for approval, Supattanapong, who is also energy minister, told reporters, without giving details.

The energy ministry has planned a subsidy of 8 billion baht on electricity bills, from September to December.

($1 = 36.4400 baht)

Source: Reuters

