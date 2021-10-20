Thailand to continue capping diesel prices - deputy PM

BANGKOK : Thailand will continue limiting diesel prices at 30 baht (US$0.8987) per litre to help consumers as global oil prices rise, its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

The support will be financed by the country's oil fund and a loan, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is also energy minister, told a news conference. He did not provide a timeframe for how long the price cap will be in place.

Earlier this month, he said the price freeze would end in October.

(US$1 = 33.38 baht)

