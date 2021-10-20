Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Business

Thailand to continue capping diesel prices - deputy PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand to continue capping diesel prices - deputy PM

Thailand to continue capping diesel prices - deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: A worker grabs a nozzle at a PTT gas station in Bangkok, Thailand, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

20 Oct 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 03:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand will continue limiting diesel prices at 30 baht (US$0.8987) per litre to help consumers as global oil prices rise, its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

The support will be financed by the country's oil fund and a loan, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is also energy minister, told a news conference. He did not provide a timeframe for how long the price cap will be in place.

Earlier this month, he said the price freeze would end in October.

(US$1 = 33.38 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us