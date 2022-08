BANGKOK: Thailand's economy is expected to grow by about 3 per cent this year and about 4 per cent the next, with low chances of aggressive interest rate hikes unless necessary, the central bank governor said on Wednesday (Aug 24).

The baht has been volatile but there have been no unusual capital movements and the central bank will only take action on any excessive moves in the currency, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum.