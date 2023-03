BANGKOK : Thailand is expecting to receive between 25 million and 30 million foreign visitors this year as its crucial travel sector rebounds, its Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan said on Thursday.

The number compares to the record of nearly 40 million in pre-pandemic 2019. Thailand had 4.2 million foreign visitors in the January-February period of this year, according to a presentation by the ministry at a business seminar on Thursday.